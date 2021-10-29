The 'Xturismo': Hoverbike unveiled in Japan ahead of its release

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Check out the 'Xturismo' - a super speedy hoverbike!

It might look like something straight out of a sci-fi film but a hoverbike that can travel at speeds of 60mph for up to 40 minutes has been unveiled in Japan, ahead of its release next year.

The 'Xturismo' - made by Tokyo-based drone company A.L.I. Technologies - was showcased during a test flight on an empty racetrack, near Mount Fuji in Japan.

The hoverbike contains four battery-powered motors and is driven by an internal combustion engine.

The company plan on producing 200 bikes to be built for delivery next year - each one costing around £500,000.

Reuters Each hoverbike weighs around 300kg!

The black and red hoverbike consists of a motorcycle-like body on top of propellers.

The machine rests on landing skids when stationary - similar to a helicopter.

Daisuke Katano, Chief Executive of A.L.I. Technologies said, "Until now the choice has been to move on the ground or at scale in the sky. We hope to offer a new method of movement."

Reuters A flying hoverbike due to go on sale next year has been unveiled in Japan

The company says it hopes the bike could also be one day used by rescue teams to reach difficult to access locations.

The Xturismo is just one of a number of flying vehicles presently in development and looking to hit the market soon.

A Chinese electric car company announced earlier this week that it wants to roll out a flying car that can also drive on roads by 2024.

