Earthshot 2021: 'If you have an idea, go for it - don't hesitate'

The 15-year-old finalist from this year's Earthshot prize, Vinisha Umashankar, has been a key young voice at COP26.

On Tuesday, the Indian inventor was given a standing ovation by an audience of world leaders, after calling on them to "stop talking and start doing."

"I didn't expect the standing ovation but I'm really glad I got to speak to them", she told Newsround.

Vinisha was nominated for Prince William's environmental prize after inventing a solar powered ironing cart which has the potential to dramatically limit pollution in India.

Who is Vinisha Umashankar?

Earthshot Prize Fourteen-year-old Vinisha Umashankar has made the final 15

Vinisha was born in South India, in the state of Tamil Nadu. She lives in a small temple town called Tiruvannamalai.

"I was five years old when my parents gifted me a space encyclopaedia for kids. It was really interesting and sparked my interest in science", she said.

"As I grew up, I was eight years old when the first iceberg broke off in Antarctica. I definitely thought that there was something wrong about that.

"It didn't seem natural. That was the start of my learning about environmental issues."

At the age of 12, Vinisha came up with an idea to help the planet. She decided to try and invent a solar powered ironing cart.

What is Vinisha's invention?

Getty Images There are over 10 million charcoal powered ironing carts in India

In India there are more than 10 million ironing carts across the country. It means 50 million kilograms of charcoal is burnt every day.

"In India you'll always find a lot of charcoal irons. For a steam iron here in Britain you'd have to pour water in it," she explained.

"In India you put charcoal inside the iron box and when you burn it the heat produced is used to iron the clothes.

"After you use the charcoal once you can't use it again. It's either dumped in landfill or sewage. It produces a lot of pollution and the burning itself pollutes the air."

Vinisha's solar powered ironing cart uses the panels to take in the power of the sun, and this means no energy is wasted.

"The electricity goes to the ironing box directly and then the excess goes to a battery. The battery stores this electricity for later usage in the night or during the monsoon season."

"None of the energy goes to waste and it's also mobile," she added.

Vinisha's message for kids

PA Media

Vinisha was nominated as a finalist for the first ever Earthshot prize, organised by Prince William.

She was the youngest nominee and has since spoken at world events including COP26.

"Believe in yourself, if you have any idea go for it. Don't hesitate," she said.

"What others think about your idea is completely irrelevant. Only you know how important it is to you and how important it is to the world.

"If you want to develop an idea or passion just go for it. Develop your own unique set of skills.

"I promise you that if anyone in the future criticises you, once you become successful they'll congratulate you instead. Stay curious."

What is Vinisha going to do next?

Vinisha wants to see if her carts will make a difference in the real world.

"In the future I'd really like to start manufacturing the solar ironing carts on a large scale because I believe an invention's true potential only realises itself when it reaches the people," she said.

"I'd like to continue being an innovator but I'd also like to pursue space science. Two jobs at the same time. Why not?"