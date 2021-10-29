play
Watch Newsround

COP26: Which world leaders are going to the climate summit?

Last updated at 06:02
comments
View Comments
cop26 posterCOP26

The climate change conference COP26 begins in Glasgow on 31 October.

The summit is a global United Nations event, where world leaders will meet to discuss how to tackle climate change.

It will be biggest summit the UK has ever hosted.

More than 100 world leaders are due to attend - but which ones?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be attending, alongside other European leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and the Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi.

US President Joe Biden and his climate special envoy John Kerry will also be in attendance.

Who else will be there?

Many other people are also expected to attend, including representatives from environmental groups and journalists.

Naturalist Sir David Attenborough and Greta Thunberg have also said they will attend the historic conference.

More like this

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson: COP26 can be 'turning point' for climate change

Girl shouting about climate change.

Climate change: Children don't feel listened to says Unicef

Renewable-energy.

Climate change: How can the UK reach its new 2035 target?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

elephant-tusks.

Where did tusks come from?

comments
pikmin-bloom.

Pikmin Bloom launched by the makers of Pokémon Go

comments
SpaceX Leaky toilet

SpaceX fixing the leaky loo before blast off

comments
Newsround Home