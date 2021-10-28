play
Black Rhino: First critically-endangered black rhino born in zoo in North Yorkshire

Last updated at 07:52
baby black rhinoPA
The calf is the first black rhino born in Europe this year

Zookeepers in North Yorkshire have been celebrating the birth of the first eastern black rhinoceros in the UK!

The baby boy was born at Flamingo Land on Sunday 24 October after its mother had a 16-month pregnancy.

The calf, which hasn't been named yet, has been described as being "big and strong and active".

The birth also continues the zoo's conservation work, which has seen two black rhinos leave the site since 2019 to be released into the wild in Africa.

two black rhinosPA Media
Both mother and baby are said to be doing 'incredibly well'

He was born to mother Samira and father Magadi, and the zoo says they are trying to decide on a Swahili name for the little calf.

Eastern black rhinos are a critically-endangered species - that means a species facing an extremely high risk of extinction (becoming wiped out) in the wild.

But thanks to conservation work, the numbers of black rhinos are going up.

The rise in black rhino numbers is mainly due to increased work to stop poachers who target the rhinos for their horns.

There are estimated to be around 3,000 black rhinos left in the wild.

Sam DeBelle, head keeper at Flamingo Land, said: "We have waited so long for this baby, both mum and baby are doing incredibly well and I am so proud of Samira and all her keepers."

