Buzz Lightyear: Toy Story's Buzz to have own spin-off film

Pixar The new film follows the adventures of the man who inspired the toy in Toy Story

Buzz Lightyear is back but this time with his own film.

New movie Lightyear will focus on the space rangers adventures before Toy Story and see him become captain of the Universe Protection Unit of the Space Ranger corps which fight evil emperor Zurg.

In the first Toy Story film, released in 1995, Buzz thinks he is a real life real space ranger and eventually becomes friends with all the other toys that belong to Andy.

The trailer for the Disney Pixar's first Toy Story spin-off film ends just before Buzz can finish his famous catchphrase: "To infinity and beyond."

With the new Buzz film out, we wondered if you could remember the other characters that have gone on to have their own films? Take a look below...

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.