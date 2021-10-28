BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2021: This year's nominees revealed

BBC/Getty

It's been an amazing twelve months for women's football and there's lots more to look forward to with next year's Women's Euros taking place in England in July 2022!

The BBC Women's Footballer of the Year nominees have been announced, and the winner will be revealed on Monday 29th November.

A panel of experts including coaches, players, administrators and journalists decided on the five player shortlist.

Manchester City and England defender Lucy Bronze won the award last year. But who's made this year's shortlist? Carry on reading to find out!

Getty Images Caroline has won the Spanish league, Women's Champions League, Spanish Cup and Spanish Super Cup this year

Caroline Graham Hansen

Age: 26 Country: Norway

Club: Barcelona Position: Winger

Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen has had a successful year, winning the quadruple with Barcelona and qualifying for next year's Women's Euros.

The 26-year-old was Norway's top scorer in their Euro qualifiers, netting 10 times as they topped Group C.

Getty Images Sam captained Australia at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, where the team finished fourth

Sam Kerr

Age: 28 Country: Australia

Club: Chelsea Position: Forward

Chelsea forward and Australia captain Sam Kerr has had a successful season too. Domestically, she won the WSL's Golden Boot with 21 goals which helped seal the title for the Blues.

In addition, she won the Community Shield and Continental League Cup last season with Chelsea.

Getty Images Ashley played in every Olympic match for Canada this Summer as they won gold in Tokyo

Ashley Lawrence

Age: 26 Country: Canada

Club: Paris St-Germain Position: Defender

Paris St-Germain full-back Ashley Lawrence is so skilful on the ball she occasionally plays in midfield as well as a defender, with some fans calling for her to play up front too!

She helped PSG end Lyon's 14-season reign as French champions.

Getty Images Netherlands and Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema came second in last year's vote

Vivianne Miedema

Age: 25 Country: Netherlands

Club: Arsenal Position: Striker

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema is the Women's Super League all-time top scorer with 64 goals.

She represented the Netherlands at the Tokyo Olympics and although the USA defeated them in the quarter-finals, Vivianne broke the record for the most goals scored at a single Games with 10 in four matches.

Getty Images Alexia was named UEFA Women's Player of the Year this year

Alexia Putellas

Age: 27 Country: Spain

Club: Barcelona Position: Midfielder

Alexia Putellas had a clean sweep in the 2020-21 season as she won the quadruple with Barcelona.

The Spanish side comfortably defeated Chelsea in the Champions League final, won the Spanish league by 25 points and claimed the Spanish Cup and Spanish Super Cup!

Who do you think will win this year's title? Did your favourite player make it onto the shortlist? Let us know in the comments below..