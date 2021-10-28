play
Watch Newsround

BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2021: This year's nominees revealed

Last updated at 05:36
comments
View Comments
5 nominees for 2021 BBC Women's Footballer of the YearBBC/Getty

It's been an amazing twelve months for women's football and there's lots more to look forward to with next year's Women's Euros taking place in England in July 2022!

The BBC Women's Footballer of the Year nominees have been announced, and the winner will be revealed on Monday 29th November.

A panel of experts including coaches, players, administrators and journalists decided on the five player shortlist.

Manchester City and England defender Lucy Bronze won the award last year. But who's made this year's shortlist? Carry on reading to find out!

Caroline Graham Hansen playing for BarcelonaGetty Images
Caroline has won the Spanish league, Women's Champions League, Spanish Cup and Spanish Super Cup this year

Caroline Graham Hansen

Age: 26 Country: Norway

Club: Barcelona Position: Winger

Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen has had a successful year, winning the quadruple with Barcelona and qualifying for next year's Women's Euros.

The 26-year-old was Norway's top scorer in their Euro qualifiers, netting 10 times as they topped Group C.

Sam Kerr playing for AustraliaGetty Images
Sam captained Australia at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, where the team finished fourth

Sam Kerr

Age: 28 Country: Australia

Club: Chelsea Position: Forward

Chelsea forward and Australia captain Sam Kerr has had a successful season too. Domestically, she won the WSL's Golden Boot with 21 goals which helped seal the title for the Blues.

In addition, she won the Community Shield and Continental League Cup last season with Chelsea.

Ashley Lawrence playing for PSGGetty Images
Ashley played in every Olympic match for Canada this Summer as they won gold in Tokyo

Ashley Lawrence

Age: 26 Country: Canada

Club: Paris St-Germain Position: Defender

Paris St-Germain full-back Ashley Lawrence is so skilful on the ball she occasionally plays in midfield as well as a defender, with some fans calling for her to play up front too!

She helped PSG end Lyon's 14-season reign as French champions.

Vivianne Miedema playing for the NetherlandsGetty Images
Netherlands and Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema came second in last year's vote

Vivianne Miedema

Age: 25 Country: Netherlands

Club: Arsenal Position: Striker

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema is the Women's Super League all-time top scorer with 64 goals.

She represented the Netherlands at the Tokyo Olympics and although the USA defeated them in the quarter-finals, Vivianne broke the record for the most goals scored at a single Games with 10 in four matches.

Alexia Putellas playing for SpainGetty Images
Alexia was named UEFA Women's Player of the Year this year

Alexia Putellas

Age: 27 Country: Spain

Club: Barcelona Position: Midfielder

Alexia Putellas had a clean sweep in the 2020-21 season as she won the quadruple with Barcelona.

The Spanish side comfortably defeated Chelsea in the Champions League final, won the Spanish league by 25 points and claimed the Spanish Cup and Spanish Super Cup!

Who do you think will win this year's title? Did your favourite player make it onto the shortlist? Let us know in the comments below..

More like this

liverpool.

Girls in football: Why is there a gap in opportunities at academy level?

How can the 2019 Women's World Cup continue to inspire young girls playing football?
play
2:01

Womens World Cup: Inspiring the next generation of girls

Womens-football-banned.

Why were women banned from football?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Girl in a slide

Should playgrounds be more risky?

comments
josh-cavallo.

"I'm a footballer and I'm gay" says Josh Cavallo

comments
Close up of a poppy with 100 written on it

The Poppy Appeal celebrates 100 years

Newsround Home