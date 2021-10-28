Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal celebrates its centenary year

Getty Images

This year's Poppy Appeal has been launched by the Royal British Legion charity - and it's celebrating its 100th year.

The poppy is a symbol to remember those who have lost their lives in conflicts around the world and those who have been killed as a result of terrorism.

In the days leading up to Remembrance Day on 11 November, you will see people on TV and in the streets wearing poppies.

But why do people wear these special red flowers and what is Remembrance Day? Find out more below.

Why do we wear poppies?

The reason poppies are used to remember those who have given their lives in battle is because they are the flowers which grew on the battlefields after World War One ended.

This is described in the famous First World War poem 'In Flanders Fields'.

Ever since then, they have come to be a symbol of remembering not just those who gave their lives in World War One, but all those who have died on behalf of their country.

PA Poppies growing in a field in France, which used to be a battlefield during World War One

The money raised from these donations is used to help servicemen and women whose lives have been changed by wars that they have fought in.

It also helps veterans (former members of the armed forces) who may need to find new jobs or somewhere to live, or any other support they may need.

As well as those who have served, donations are used to help those who have lost loved ones because of wars.

Getty Images Former soldiers remember those who have lost their lives in war on Remembrance Sunday. You can see the person at the front is carrying a wreath of poppies

What is Remembrance Day?

Remembrance Day is on 11 November and is also known as Armistice Day.

It marks the day World War One ended, at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918.

A two-minute silence is held at 11am to remember the people who have died in wars.

Remembrance Sunday is also marked each year, this falls on the second Sunday in November.

PA Media Special limited edition poppies to mark the 100 years of the poppy will be sold this year

Where did it all start?

The Royal British Legion was founded on 15 May 1921.

However, back then the poppies weren't made out of paper like they are today. They were made out of silk.

They sold out straight away and raised more than £106,000 for those whose lives had been affected by the war, helping to find them jobs and somewhere to live once they were no longer serving in the army.

Did you know? Remembrance poppies were designed to be made with one hand - allowing veterans who had lost an arm to be able to make them too

In 1922, a factory was set up where disabled former soldiers were employed to make the poppies.

This factory is still running - and producing many millions of poppies each year - to this very day.

While the majority of people wear their poppy on their chest, there is no right or wrong way to wear a poppy.

As the Royal British Legion says: "We only ask you to wear it with pride."

Google Royal British Legion volunteers collect donations and give out poppies in the streets

What is happening this year?

This year will see the return of Poppy Appeal collectors in local communities across the country.

40,000 collectors will be back on the streets after the Poppy Appeal was affected by the national coronavirus lockdowns last year.