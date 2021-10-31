play
Environment Secretary George Eustice answers your questions

Children "must have hope" that adults and politicians can fix climate change says the government's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

MP George Eustice was speaking to Newsround viewers ahead of the big meeting of politicians at COP26 in Glasgow.

Saying that "big changes are being made", the Secretary of State added: "There's more to be done, we can do this, it's in our hands to do it and the world recognises how serious this is."

Watch the full interview here.

