Concussion: Former rugby league players take legal action over head injuries

A group of former international rugby players are taking legal action against the Rugby Football League (RFL), who they say failed to protect them from the risks caused by head injuries.

Head injuries, concussions and their potential long-term health impact are a big issue for the sport's two forms, rugby union and rugby league.

A group of former professional rugby union players have already come together to take legal action against organisations, such as World Rugby, who are in charge of the sport.

Now former rugby league players are doing the same.

Ex-Britain and England scrum-half Bobbie Goulding, former Wales winger Michael Edwards and ex-Scotland fullback Jason Roach are part of a group of 10 former rugby league players, all under the age of 60, bringing the legal action against the RFL.

They say, playing at a professional level and receiving repeated blows to the head and body has left them with permanent brain damage.

What is concussion? Concussion is a type of injury that is caused by a shock to the brain. It can happen when someone gets a direct hit on the head or receives a blow to the body - so much so that the brain is shaken. This causes the delicate nerves of the brain to get stretched, which stops them working properly. Some people think that to get a concussion, you have to be knocked unconscious - but that is not true. Concussion might sound worrying, but most people make a full recovery if it is treated properly. Anyone with a suspected concussion should always see a doctor. In most cases, a person who has suffered a concussion will be told to take a break from sporting activities for 21 days.

One of the players Bobbie Goulding, who is 49, has recently been diagnosed with dementia.

Dementia often occurs in people who are much older. But head injuries can mean people are diagnosed with the condition sooner in life. Dementia can make it difficult to remember things and those who have it can often become confused.

Ex-rugby league player, Bobbie Goulding, is taking legal action after being diagnosed with dementia

Richard Boardman is a lawyer representing several league and union players.

"The vast majority of the former players we represent love the game and don't want to see it harmed in any way," he said.

"They just want to make it safer so current and future generations don't end up like them. We're asking the RFL to make a number of immediate, relatively low-cost changes to save the sport, such as limiting contact in training and extending the return to play following a concussion."

Julian Bousquet of Catalans Dragons attempts to tackle Kevin Naiqama of St Helens during the Super League Grand Final match

In April, the RFL began a research project looking into the risk of head impact and concussion with the aim of reducing the risk to players.

In a statement the RFL said: "The RFL takes player safety and welfare extremely seriously and has been saddened to hear about some of the former players' difficulties.

"Rugby league is a contact sport and, while there is an element of risk to playing any sport, player welfare is always of paramount importance.

"As a result of scientific knowledge, the sport of rugby league continues to improve and develop its approach to concussion, head injury assessment, education, management and prevention across the whole game. We will continue to use medical evidence and research to reinforce and enhance our approach."