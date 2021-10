You might have heard the term COP26 a lot recently.

It's a big climate conference taking place in Glasgow which is seen as being really important if climate change is to be brought under control.

More than 25,000 people - including world leaders, government negotiators and the public - will be in the Scottish city for what the United Nations has described as "the world's best, last chance to get runaway climate change under control."

Shanequa has everything you need to know.