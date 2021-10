A new lava channel has opened in La Palma's volcano according to an expert.

It is after a secondary cone inside Cumbre Vieja started collapsing in the Spanish island's volcano.

It has now been erupting for five weeks and more than 7,000 people have had to evacuate their homes and be moved to safety.

Constant seismic activity is causing lots of small earthquakes, plumes of ash are being sent into the sky and the lava flow shows no sign of stopping.