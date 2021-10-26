play
Recycling plastics: Does it actually make a difference?

Last updated at 11:26
Boris JohnsonGetty Images
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited a primary school earlier this month, and helped to plant trees with the pupils.

Does recycling plastics actually make a difference?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that recycling plastic materials "doesn't work" and that the only real solution to threats to global oceans and marine wildlife is for everyone to cut down on single use plastics.

He was speaking to an invited audience of eight to 12-year-olds at Downing Street.

He said that rather than relying on recycling, people should reduce their consumption of plastic products.

However, environmentalists suggest the PM's words send the wrong message to people who are doing their best to recycle.

The Recycling Association said the PM had "completely lost the plastic plot".

Other anti-plastic campaigners praised the prime minister's comments but urged him to bring in measures to dramatically reduce plastic production around the world.

Some people argue that there are too many rules about what plastics you can or can't recycle.

So why not test yourself?

How much do you know about recycling plastics? Take our true or false quiz below to find out.

