play
Watch Newsround

Flying cars: Could we be in the air by 2024?

Last updated at 13:39
comments
View Comments
Image of XPeng's flying carXPeng
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it could be your next ride to the supermarket!

It's the stuff sci-fi dreams are made of, but one company is convinced they can make it a reality - a flying car that can also drive on roads!

They're not the only company developing flying cars, but HT Aero, an affiliate of Chinese electric car company XPeng, wants to roll out their version by 2024.

The company have said they've come up with a design that will allow the car to drive like normal on roads, as well as fly at low altitudes.

The flying car has a lightweight design and the parts that help it fly will be able to fold away when on land.

However, HT Aero have said that they may tweak the design between now and its planned release.

They'll also be including various safety features such as having parachutes on board.

Flying cars above a city skylineXPeng
Could this be what driving looks like in 2024?

XPeng, which is China's biggest car brand, have helped raise $500 million from investors to fund the project.

While HT Aero hopes to see people driving and flying their product in the next few years, it's not clear how much the car will cost to buy.

On top of that, safety issues and road regulations might make widespread use of the product tricky.

So, what do you think? Will we be driving cars by 2024? Let us know in the comments...

More like this

royal mail drone and truck

Royal Mail: Postal service to trial using drones

drone-delivering-kidney-to-recipient.

Drones: What are some of the coolest things drones are being used for?

flying var
play
1:08

Flying cars: Japanese company Skydrive tests its latest drone-car mash-up

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

minecraft-wild-update.

Minecraft announce new updates, so what's next for the game?

comments
19
Mo Salah and his waxwork with the happy logo
play
1:05

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

girl at a festival

Meet the young people helping you to be more sustainable!

comments
Newsround Home