ANNnewsCH Footage from a research plane shows the "ghost" ships on the beach on Iwo Jima

Volcanic tremors in Japan have caused more than 20 battleships to re-surface after sinking into the sea during World War Two (WWII).

Footage filmed from an ANN helicopter shows the ghost ships washed up on the island of Iwo Jima, which is around 1,200 kilometres (750 miles) from Tokyo, in Japan.

Around 24 "ghost" ships (which means a ship with no crew on it) have been discovered so far, after tremors from the Mount Suribachi volcano pushed them upwards from the seabed.

Volcanic experts think these tremors might mean that the Mount Suribachi volcano could erupt on Iwo Jima soon.

U.S. Coast Guard A photo of the US Navy and Coast Guard arriving on the shores of Iwo Jima in 1945.

The group of battleships were sunk in 1945 towards the end of WWII by Japanese soldiers who wanted to protect their harbours from waves and other invading boats.

A fierce fight, called the 'Battle of Iwo Jima' took place on the island during this time, where around 70,000 US Marines fought against 18,000 Japanese soldiers for a total of 36 days.

Many thousands of soldiers on both sides were killed or injured in the battle.

Watch as this Japanese volcano on the island of Kyushu erupts sending ash into the sky

Iwo Jima is a volcanic island which makes up part of the Bonin Islands, a group of around 30 tropical islands in the Pacific Ocean.

The Bonin islands are near to a tectonic plate, which means that they often experience earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

There has been quite a bit of volcanic activity in Japan recently. Earlier this month a new volcanic island was created by an underwater volcano near to Iwo Jima, and a volcano on Japan's southern island of Kyushu, erupted last week.

Japan experiences a lot of volcanic eruptions each year, with over 100 active volcanos in the country.