When the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma erupted in September, the local residents were evacuated and moved to safety.

Many homes, businesses and schools on the Spanish Canary Island were destroyed by the lava flow.

Over a month later, and the volcano is still very active, with ash being sent into the air and an exclusion zone still in place to protect the residents.

The constant seismic activity is causing many small earthquakes, strong enough to wake residents up at night.

After some schools were either damaged or cut off by the lava flow, local children have had to attend classes in different buildings in safe areas.

Many children have had to miss weeks of school due to the disruption.

Rodrigo lived in Las Manchas, one of the areas affected by the volcano.

His family had to evacuate their home and move in with his Grandmother soon after the eruption began.

"I thought it was going to be a splash of lava and it would pass quickly" he said.

Sergio was also surprised at how powerful the volcano has been and how much it has affected the island.

"It has destroyed many things like banana trees and my Grandfather's house. It's beautiful but at the same time, it does a lot of damage."

Demian said he thought the volcano would be quiet but he has since realised it can be very powerful.

Cristina, who is a teacher in La Palma, said school is very different for some children at the moment.

They are not allowed to play outside due to the ash in the air which could be harmful.

However, Cristina is glad they are able to return to school.

"It was very emotional to come back (to school) because I wanted to see the children. I didn't know how they felt. I talked to them on the phone but it is not the same as being able to give them a hug".

"But here we are, ready to start learning again!"

So far, almost 2,000 buildings have been destroyed and around 7,000 people have had to evacuate their homes.

No serious injuries have been reported and nobody has been killed.

However, local officials have said the volcano currently shows no signs of stopping.