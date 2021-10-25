Strictly results: Who went home in week five?

10 couples took the dance floor in week five of the competition

Week five of Strictly is now over and another celebrity has left the show.

Saturday's programme was filled with plenty of impressive dances, with John Whaite and his professional partner Johannes Radebe topping the leader board with an incredible 38 points out of 40.

However, some couples failed to win over the public and ended up battling it out to stay in the competition.

This series had to say goodbye to one couple on Sunday, but who was it? If you haven't had a chance to catch up with the latest episode of Strictly, you may want to stop reading here!

It was former rugby player Ugo Monye who ended up in the dreaded dance off along with CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson.

Both couples took to the floor to perform their routines again, and Rhys and his dance partner Nancy were saved by all four judges. They will get the chance to perform again in the Halloween special next weekend, but it also means Ugo Strictly journey is now over!

"I've loved it. It's an absolute privilege to be on this show and all I've wanted to do every week is just get a little bit better and I've done that," Ugo said when asked by Tess about his time on the show.

"There's lots of people that I would love to say thank you to. Oti, firstly, just for putting up with me. She said she wanted a challenge and she got one! To everyone else that's in the competition, it's truly incredible and I wish you all the very best of luck."

Getty Images Rhys was saved by the judges after ending up in this week's dance off

Two-time winner Oti also shared some kind words about her latest celebrity dance partner.

"I stand here in this very moment feeling very, very grateful. I am so grateful to be partnered with you. Thank you for having me as a teacher, as a trainer," she said.

"Seeing you through your injury, I appreciate every single moment that you've given to me. I am grateful for the show. To say I work on the best show in the whole country, with the best celebrities is a privilege and I am very grateful to [Ugo], thank you, thank you, thank you."

What do you think about this week's results? Do you think the right person went home? Let us know in the comments!