Women's World Cup qualifiers: How are the home nations getting on?

Getty Images Beth Mead scored an impressive hat-trick in the second half of England's game against Northern Ireland

England beat Northern Ireland 4-0 in Saturday's Women's World Cup qualifier match.

Forward Beth Mead scored a second-half hat-trick in just 14 minutes shortly after coming on as substitute, helping to lead the Lionesses to victory against a stubborn Northern Ireland side.

Fellow substitute Bethany England also scored a goal for her side, securing them an impressive win.

It was a third consecutive victory for Sarina Wiegman, who took over as England manger in September, and it means the Lionesses are at the top of their qualifying group with three out of three wins.

Getty Images Beth's goals helped England claim victory against a stubborn Northern Ireland side

Northern Ireland have won two of their three qualifier games and remain in third place in their group behind Austria.

Scotland are also top of their group with three wins and Wales are currently second in their group, coming in behind France who have scored 24 goals in three games, the most during the qualifying stages so far.

The qualifiers will run until 6 September 2022, with each team playing a total of eight group stage matches.

When is the Women's World Cup and how does it work?

Getty Images Scotland took on Hungary in their last qualifier, beating their opponents 2-0

The European qualifying group stage for the 2023 Women's World Cup is currently underway.

51 teams have been split into six groups of six teams, and three groups of five. They're competing to gain one of nine direct spots in the World Cup finals which takes place in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August 2023.

The teams play everyone in their group, with the winners going straight through to the finals.

The runners-up in each group will get the chance to take up two remaining spots in the play-offs which take place in October 2022.

Getty Images Wales won their fist qualifying match against Kazakhstan last month

As well as the European group stages, there will also be qualifiers taking place in Asia, Africa, North America, Central America and the Caribbean and South America. Teams in these regions will be competing in their various leagues to earn one of 16 places in the World Cup final.

As the competition's host nations, Australia and New Zealand will both have a guaranteed spot in the final.

A ten-team tournament, known as the inter-confederation play-offs, will be held in Australia and New Zealand from 17 to 23 February 2023 to decide which teams get the final three slots in the competition.

There will be a total of 32 teams taking part in the competition's final.

Who won the last Women's World Cup title?

Getty Images The USA won the last tournament

The USA beat the Netherlands at the last Women's World Cup in 2019.

The team have won the title a record four times and will be looking to gain a fifth win at the next tournament.

