Strictly Come Dancing: Who was your favourite this week?

Strictly was back for another action-filled show on Saturday night, with the remaining couples taking to the famous stage to strut their stuff in a bid to impress the expert judges.

Judi Love and her pro partner Graziano Di Prima had to pull out of this weekend's programme after the comedian tested positive for coronavirus, so just 10 celebrities performed this week.

However, former rugby player Ugo and his partner Oti made a return to the dance floor after he was forced to miss last week's show because of an injury.

It was Dan Walker that kicked off Saturday's night's episode. Dan and his professional partner Nadiya danced a Viennese waltz to his wife's favourite song, She's Always A Woman by Billy Joel.

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and his professional partner Katya Jones performed a colourful samba, followed by Dragon's Den star Sara Davies' rumba.

Tom Fletcher and his partner Amy Dowden danced the salsa to Harry Style's Watermelon Sugar which earned him his highest score in the competition so far.

TIlly Ramsay and her professional partner Nikita took on the foxtrot. The 19-year-old presenter spoke out against a presenter who criticised her appearance on his radio show earlier this week.

"I won't tolerate people that think it's okay to publicly comment and scrutinise someone's weight and appearance," she shared on social media.

Tilly's foxtrot was followed by presenter AJ Odudu's Argentine tango to Edge Of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks. The dance earned a standing ovation from judge Shirley Ballas.

Former rugby player Ugo Monye made his return to the competition with the rumba. He said it was great to be back after missing a week.

John Whaite and his dance partner Johannes Radebe danced the Charleston which ended with the former Bake Off winner pushing a pie into his dance partner's face!

Eastenders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice were next on the floor with a Viennese waltz to the Alicia Keys song Fallin.

And the night ended with an American Smooth performed by Rhys Stephenson and his professional partner Nancy Xu.

