Paul Pogba has designed a vegan football boot!

Manchester United footballer Paul Pogba has teamed up with sports brand Adidas and fashion designer Stella McCartney to create a fully vegan football boot!

The boot, which has been named the Adidas Predator Freak, also features recycled materials.

The Man United and France midfielder says the idea behind the boot came after a discussion he had with Stella during lockdown last year.

Adidas. What do you think of these vegan football boots?

"It was in the middle of lockdown and I was missing playing football so much, so it was an incredible feeling to be able to focus on something that combines my love for the game with my passion for style," Pogba said.

"I am a footballer first and foremost, but I have a huge interest in fashion and design and I've always wanted to explore this further."

What does vegan mean? A vegan is someone who doesn't eat or drink animal products, or any plant where an animal has been used to help it grow. Vegans are similar to vegetarians who don't eat any meat including beef, pork or chicken - or fish. Vegans are a little different to vegetarians as they don't consume any dairy products including milk and yoghurt, eggs and bee products such as honey. Many vegans also choose not to wear any items of clothing where the material has come from an animal like leather, wool and fur.

Adidas Paul Pogba collaborated with fashion designer Stella McCartney on the boots

"Working together on the design and bouncing ideas off each other was such a fun experience, and the boot perfectly fuses the world of fashion and football, showing how we can continue to create with the planet in mind," Stella said.

Although the boot is made from vegan materials, Adidas says all the elements were closely looked it to make sure they're suitable for elite performance. Footie fans may see Pogba trying them out very soon!

"The boots we created with Adidas are bold and unique, and I can't wait to wear them when I step onto the pitch," the footballer said.

Animal rights campaign group Peta said: "We hope this latest collaboration will inspire Adidas Group to kick all animal leather, whether it comes from cows or kangaroos, out of its collections and stay on the ball by using only cruelty-free, planet-friendly vegan materials."

What do you think of the boots? Would you like to see more vegan football shoes or sports wear? Let us know in the comments below!