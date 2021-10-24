VOTE: Do you use a knife and fork at meal times?

play
Do you use a knife and fork when eating?

When you think of breakfast, lunch and dinner, objects like plates, spoons, knives and forks probably come to mind.

However, a new study suggests lots of kids are not using any cutlery when it comes to meal time!

Children's cutlery company Doddl asked 1,500 parents about their children's eating habits.

And, a massive 54% of those polled, with children between the ages of four and ten, said their kids didn't use knives or forks properly when eating.

But, we want to know what you think! Take part in our vote below and don't forget to leave a comment with your thoughts.

The survey also revealed some other eating habits about the children involved in the poll.

60% of children regularly eat with just their hands according to the parents asked, while 23% lick their plates when they can!

46% of people asked also said they let their children watch TV at the table, while 35% admitted they let their kids play with a tablet or phone at meal times.

The results of the study got us thinking, what do you use to eat with? Do you use cutlery at meal times or do you prefer to freestyle? Perhaps you prefer a different type of eating utensil used in your culture, like a chopstick?

You can have your say in our vote and drop us a comment below!

If you can't see this vote, click here.

