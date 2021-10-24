La Palma volcano: What's the latest?

The Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma erupted in September this year and it's continued to cause problems for people living on the Spanish island.

Almost 2,000 buildings have been destroyed and around 7,000 people have had to evacuate their homes to safety.

No serious injuries have been reported and nobody has been killed.

However, local officials have said the volcano currently shows no signs of stopping.

BBC reporter Dan Johnson has more on what's been going on.