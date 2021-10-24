play
Watch Newsround

La Palma volcano: What's the latest?

The Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma erupted in September this year and it's continued to cause problems for people living on the Spanish island.

Almost 2,000 buildings have been destroyed and around 7,000 people have had to evacuate their homes to safety.

No serious injuries have been reported and nobody has been killed.

However, local officials have said the volcano currently shows no signs of stopping.

BBC reporter Dan Johnson has more on what's been going on.

Watch more videos

La Palma volcano: What's the latest?
Video

La Palma volcano: What's the latest?

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?
Video

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?

Astronauts head to desert to prepare for Mars missions
Video

Astronauts head to desert to prepare for Mars missions

The robot crime stopper patrolling US streets
Video

The robot crime stopper patrolling US streets

The hat-trick taking Northern Ireland to the powerchair World Cup
Video

The hat-trick taking Northern Ireland to the powerchair World Cup

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Concussion - is rugby safe for kids?
Video

Concussion - is rugby safe for kids?

Check out the human-carrying drone!
Video

Check out the human-carrying drone!

Meet the school kids making use of recycled masks
Video

Meet the school kids making use of recycled masks

Six things you might not know about sign languages
Video

Six things you might not know about sign languages

Top Stories

boy-at-dinner-table.

Do you use a knife and fork at meal times?

comments
beth-mead.

Women's World Cup qualifiers: How are the home nations getting on?

comments
strictly-judges.

Strictly Come Dancing: Who was your favourite this week?

comments
Newsround Home