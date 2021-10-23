Nasa: Space ageny to launch uncrewed flights to the Moon

NASA

There are big plans to get people back on the Moon within the next decade, and Nasa will soon be taking an important step towards achieving this huge mission.

They will be launching a flight around the Moon in February 2022, but there's one catch - there won't be any crew on it!

On Friday, the US space agency announced it was in the final stages of testing to send its uncrewed Orion spacecraft around the Moon.

EPA The Orion crew capsule was successfully stacked on top of Nasa's SLS rocket on Wednesday

It recently achieved a big milestone when it stacked the Orion crew capsule on top of its Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket, which now stands at a huge 98 metres tall inside the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, US.

"It's hard to put into words what this milestone means, not only to us here at Exploration Ground Systems, but to all the incredibly talented people who have worked so hard to help us get to this point," said Mike Bolger who is the Exploration Ground Systems program manager.

"Our team has demonstrated tremendous dedication preparing for the launch of Artemis I. While there is still work to be done to get to launch, with continued integrated tests and Wet Dress Rehearsal, seeing the fully stacked SLS is certainly a reward for all of us."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Blast off: This Solid Rocket Booster will be used in a mission to the Moon in 2024

Nasa will now carry out lots of important tests before the rocket is eventually launched into space next February if everything goes to plan.

"The February launch period opens on the 12th and our last opportunity in February is on the 27th," said Mike Sarafin who is the Artemis 1 mission manager.

If this fails, the next possible windows for the spacecraft launch are in March and April.

Getty Images Nasa hopes to get people back on the Moon for the first time since 1972 by 2024

It's hoped the mission, which is known as Artemis I, will make way for a future test flight with a crew known as Artemis 2, before the agency can finally land astronauts on the Moon as part of its Artemis 3 mission.

Nasa hopes to get humans back on the Moon for the first time since 1972 by 2024 and the space agency says the moonwalkers will include the first woman and first person of colour to make the journey.

However, both the Artemis 2 and 3 missions are now likely to be pushed back.

What do you think of Nasa's plan? Are you excited to see people back on the moon? Let us know in the commnents!