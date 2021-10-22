Ed Sheeran: Singer to read CBeebies bedtime story about stuttering

Guy Levy/BBC

Ed Sheeran will join a long list of celebrities to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The singer will read a story about a boy who has a stutter, just like Sheeran himself did as a child.

The book is called I Talk Like a River and is written by Jordan Scott and Sydney Smith.

Sheeran said he was "delighted" to read the tale, adding "I hope the story helps inspire and support other children who stutter."

Ed Sheeran joins other celebs like Captain America Chris Evans who have read bedtime stories

The pop singer hasn't spoken out a lot about his stutter but after reading the bedtime story he said: "Growing up, I had a stutter like the boy in I Talk Like a River, so I'm delighted to be reading this story for CBeebies Bedtime Stories, especially as I'm a new dad myself."

Sheeran said that when he was younger he learnt lyrics to rap music and because rapping means you have to speak very quickly it helped him get rid of the stutter.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is known for it's famous celebrity readers including Joe Wicks, Jodie Whittaker and Tim Peake.

Sheeran's bedtime story will be on at 6:50pm on Friday 5 November.

