There's been a new arrival at CBBC's One Zoo Three show!

A brand new snow leopard cub. These animals are a vulnerable species and special breeding programmes aim to help grow numbers in conservation sites around the world, including the Big Cat Sanctuary.

The cute cub doesn't have a name yet but it will be chosen by a public vote!

The baby snow leopard was born to mum Leila in September when the Big Cat Sanctuary team were studying the animals for a new series next year.