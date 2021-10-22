Snow leopards: Rare cub born at Big Cat Sanctuary

Big Cat Sanctuary

There's been a new arrival at CBBC's One Zoo Three show... a brand new snow leopard cub!

These animals are a vulnerable species and special breeding programmes aim to help grow numbers in conservation sites around the world, including the Big Cat Sanctuary.

The cute cub doesn't have a name yet but it will be chosen by a public vote!

The baby snow leopard was born to mum Laila in September when the Big Cat Sanctuary team were studying the animals for a new series next year.

Big Cat Sanctuary CCTV footage shows mum Laila giving her cub a cuddle

CCTV cameras were in the enclosure and captured the moment the baby snow leopard was born.

Aaron Whitnall, from One Zoo Three, said: "We have managed to capture some amazing footage, firstly the birth, mum Laila feeding him, but also some snow leopard mum and cub cuddles."

For now staff are calling the baby snow leopard, 'Little Cub', and he'll stay with his mum Laila in their den for around two months before taking his first steps outside after being given vaccinations to keep him healthy.

The breeding programme at the sanctuary hopes to help boost the population numbers of snow leopards in captivity.

"Snow leopards are a vulnerable species," Aaron says explaining that the work at the Big Cat Sanctuary "helps provide a safety net for the species".

It is thought there is no more than 6,000 snow leopards left in the wild meaning they are considered to be an endangered species.

The animals are hunted by poachers who soften sell their fur.

In the wild, snow leopard's live in 12 countries across central Asia, and are usually found in high rocky landscapes and the mountains of the Himalayas.

Saturday 23 October is the WWF's World Snow Leopard Day, where the organisation will try to bring awareness about conservation efforts to protect the animals.

One Zoo Three is currently in production at the Big Cat Sanctuary and Paradise Wildlife Park and is scheduled to broadcast on CBBC in 2022.

