Queen back at Windsor Castle after overnight hospital stay

PA Media Queen Elizabeth II has ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history

The Queen spent Wednesday night in hospital but is now back at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace has said.

The 95-year-old monarch returned from the King Edward VII hospital in central London at lunchtime on Thursday and is said to be "in good spirits".

The Queen had to cancel a planned two-day visit to Northern Ireland this week.

She was given doctor's advice to rest for a few days after a recent busy schedule of events.

An official record of the Queen's diary this month shows she's had at least 16 events in October.

She began the month in Scotland, planting a tree with the Prince of Wales at her official Scottish residence on the Balmoral Estate, as part of a special initiative called the Queen's Green Canopy scheme to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee next year - that means the Queen will celebrate 70 years on the throne!

Getty Images The Queen planted a tree with her son, the Prince of Wales to mark her Platinum Jubilee next year

Among other events this month, she also attended the launch of the Commonwealth Games baton relay at Buckingham Palace, travelled to Wales to open the Welsh Parliament and hosted an event at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening which was attended by the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Her Majesty is expected to attend the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow in two weeks' time alongside the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Earlier this week, the Queen declined a magazine's award of Oldie of the Year, saying "you are only as old as you feel".

She "politely but firmly" turned down the award, but sent the Oldie magazine a message with her "warmest best wishes".