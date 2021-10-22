Meet the seven year old who's a UK coaching hero

Meet the seven-year-old who has won a National Coaching Hero award!

Carmela, who has muscular dystrophy, was rewarded for making her own exercise videos for others with disabilities during lockdown.

Inspired to make her videos by Joe Wicks, she was chosen from 75 coaches from around the UK after a public vote.

After finding out she'd won, Carmela said "I am very happy and excited! I didn't realise it was coaching at first, I was just helping others get through the pandemic with their physio.

"It's amazing to know I'm a coaching hero!!"