Strictly Come Dancing: Judi Love to miss this week's show after testing positive for coronavirus

PA Media Judi had been due to perform the Cha Cha Cha on this week's show

Strictly Come Dancing's Judi Love has tested positive for coronavirus and will not take part in this weekend's programme.

The presenter is the second contestant to come down with the virus in this series, after Tom Fletcher caught it a day after the first live show.

Judi and her dance partner Graziano Di Prima have been in the dance-off for the past two weeks, but have been saved by the judges both times.

The BBC said "that all being well, they will return the following week".

The comedian told her followers she is hoping for a 'speedy recovery'

Judi shared the news on Twitter, she said: "Hey my lovelies it's with great disappointment that I will not be performing this weekend @bbcstrictly due to testing positive with Covid 19. Hoping to make a speedy recovery & dance for you next weekend. Stay safe & thank you for your well wishes".

In other Strictly news, former rugby star Ugo Monye is due back on the dancefloor this Saturday, after missing last week's show with back problems.

It has also been announced that Bruno Tonioli will return to the judging panel for Strictly's arena tour next year after missing the current TV series due to difficulties travelling to and from America.

Bruno is currently in Los Angeles where he's on the panel for the US version of the show, Dancing With The Stars.

He said he was "absolutely delighted" to be involved.