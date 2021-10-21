Gymnastics World Championships: Who are the young Brits in the tournament?

PHILIP FONG/Getty

The Gymnastics World Championships are currently underway, taking place in Kitakyushu, Japan from 18-24 October.

The British team that competed at the recent Tokyo Olympics, including six-time Olympic medallist Max Whitlock, are all resting.

But there is still a strong team of British gymnasts competing in the tournament.

Normally the World Championships and the Olympics don't take place in the same year, but last year's event was postponed because of coronavirus.

The British team will compete for all-around and individual apparatus titles but there is no team event this year.

The men's squad includes Brinn Bevan, Dom Cunningham, Courtney Tulloch, Joshua Nathan Hayden Skinner and Joe Cemlyn-Jones.

And, the women's squad includes Becky Downie, Georgia-Mae Fenton and 16-year-old Ruby Stacey.

Let's find out more about some of the young British stars competing...

Ruby Stacey

Getty Images

This is Stacey's first World Championships and she is just 16-years-old.

She was awarded an overall score of 50.765 on the beam, floor, vault and uneven bars to reach the all-round final.

Stacey then finished 15th in the women's all-around final, with Russia's Angelina Melnikova taking gold.

Georgia-Mae Fenton

Getty Images

Georgia-Mae Fenton came in 17th in the all-around final.

The 20-year-old started well on floor despite a fall during her opening tumble.

Moving to uneven bars, which is one of her favourite apparatus, Fenton began well but had a fall halfway through.

Overall she finished well, with an all-round total of 50.299.

Becky Downie

Getty Images

After missing out on this year's Olympics teams, Downie was looking forward to being back on the world stage.

Downie, 29, won a silver medal at the 2019 world champs but missed out on qualifying for the beam and uneven bars finals in this years competition.

Posting to her Instagram, Downie said: "Being back on the world stage yesterday I felt at home. Performing how I did has filled me with confidence to keep trusting myself, my instincts and to use my experience to my advantage."

Courtney Tulloch

Eurasia Sport Images/Getty

Four-time European medallist Courtney Tulloch is through to the vault and rings finals.

Speaking to British Gymnastics Tulloch said: "It felt incredible to be competing with fans in the arena. With the delay it was tough to stay mentally switched on but I'm super happy and really pleased with how it went."

British teammates Joshua Nathan and Hayden Skinner are also through to finals to fight for medals. Nathan will compete in the all-around final and pommel horse, whilst Skinner is through to floor finals.

Tulloch will be in the vault and rings on Saturday 23 October and Sunday 24 October.