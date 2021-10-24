Minecraft Live: New mobs, biomes and The Wild Update... What's next for the game?

Minecraft/mojang. Minecraft's Game Director Agnes Larsson (right) announced the new updates coming to Minecraft

The makers of Minecraft have revealed that new mobs, new biomes and a brand new update are on their way to the game in a special livestream event called Minecraft Live.

'The Wild Update' will be heading to the game some time next year, and fans were able to catch a glimpse of some of the new mobs, like frogs, which are coming as part of it.

The developers also shared some new information about the second part of the huge Caves & Cliffs update - that has caused some issues after being delayed earlier this year.

Take a look below to find out what's next for Minecraft - and what fans thought of the new announcements...

The Wild Update: New biomes, mobs, blocks and items

Minecraft/Mojang Players will be able to explore mangrove swamps by boat, and even take a chest on their boat!

One of the biggest announcements from the livestream was the reveal of The Wild Update.

Although this update looks like it will be smaller than the previous Caves & Cliffs patch (which had to be split into two updates because it was so big!) there will be new biomes to explore, as well as the introduction of new blocks and mobs.

The swamp biome will be getting a big make-over in the new update, with the addition of mangrove trees and wood, as well as mud blocks and mobs like frogs, tadpoles and fireflies.

Minecraft/monjang Rrr-ribbit! Frogs will be hopping into the game

As well as being able to explore the green swamps, a new biome called the Deep Dark will also be added... you might need a cushion to hide behind for this one!

The Deep Dark is exactly as it sounds, it's the deepest area to be added to the game. It lies beneath the bedrock layer, and is covered in spooky darkness, which players will have to navigate.

Minecraft/mojang One of the ancient cities players can explore in the Deep Dark biome

Players will get to explore ancient cities, and have to avoid bumping into the fearsome new mob: the Warden, who will use movement, sound and smell to hunt down the player.

New blocks like the Sculk Catalyst, Sculk Sensor and Sculk Shrieker will also be added, which can alert the warden to your presence if you bump into them too many times!

The Wild Update will be coming some time in 2022 in the 1.19 patch, after the second Caves & Cliffs update.

Meet the Allay! The 2021 new mob vote winner

Minecraft/mojang. The Allay loves to dance!

During the live event, players were able to cast their vote for the next mob that will be added to the game in The Wild Update.

This year it was between the Allay, the Copper Golem and the Glare.

And the winner was..... The Allay!

This little flying creature can help players by carrying stacks of items that have dropped on to the floor - pretty useful for mining!

As well as this, the Allay loves music and will stop, drop (its items) and boogie if a player places a note block.

Java and Bedrock combine forces in the Minecraft PC Bundle

Minecraft/Mojang. Java and Bedrock, friends at last!

The makers of Minecraft also announced that players will soon be able to load both the Java and Bedrock versions of Minecraft in one place, with only very tiny differences between them.

This is good news for players as there are currently quite a few differences between the two versions of the game, with pros and cons for each.

The Java version is for PC's only (not consoles), and needs a more powerful computer for it to run. Players can only play with other players that have the Java version, but they can download creative skins and mods to change their gameplay experience.

The Bedrock version is cross-platform, meaning it can be played on PC, mobile and console devices. It also runs a bit smoother than the Java version, has more parental controls, and players can download skins from the Marketplace.

The developers say that the decision to package the two versions together will create a more "unified experience" for players.

Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft/mojang

Finally, a whole new update is coming to the Dungeons version of the game.

With the main story arc finished, Minecraft announced that Dungeons would be getting new 'Seasonal updates', with the first one being released in December.

These seasonal updates will have a free and a paid-for progression system, which players can level up by taking part in challenges and earning Adventure Points; unlocking new outfits and emotes as they go.

Although full pricing information is yet to be announced, it's important to remember that real money can be used in Minecraft and always to be aware of what you spend.

Season 1 is called The Cloudy Climb, and has a new feature called The Tower.

The Tower is a new single-player mode, where players will start with nothing and fight their way up through many dungeon floors, earning goodies for their character as they go, which can be given to their main Dungeons character.

However, the developers have said that The Tower layout and character level will reset every two weeks, and players will have to start again.

How have fans reacted to the announcements?

Reaction online to the Minecraft Live has been positive with the updates being generally well received - fans were particularly excited at the prospect of mud blocks and frogs!

Gamer DanTDM took part in the online mob vote, supporting eventual winner the Allay.

While, streamer TommyInnit told Minecraft Director Agnes Larsson, that he loved the Live.

What do you think about the updates? Let us know in the comments below.