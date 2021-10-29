COP 26: Everything you need to know about the climate conference

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What is COP26? Shanequa is here to take you through it all!

"If we don't act now, it will be too late." That was the warning from Sir David Attenborough ahead of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

More than 25,000 people - including world leaders, government negotiators and the public - will be in the Scottish city for what the United Nations has described as "the world's best last chance to get climate change under control".

It's taking place from 31 October to 12 November and could lead to major changes in how we live our everyday lives.

Here is your big guide to EVERYTHING on COP26.

What is COP26?

COP26 The official poster for the rescheduled COP26 summit

For almost three decades, world governments have been coming together, almost every year, to make plans on how to tackle the growing climate change crisis.

COP stands for 'Conference of the Parties', and will be attended by countries that signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

That was a legally binding agreement made in 1992 when countries committed to avoiding any behaviours that could lead to "dangerous climate change".

The 2021 meeting in Glasgow will be the 26th meeting, which is why it's called COP26. It should have taken place last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Why is COP 26 important?

Cop26 This COP26 campaign poster stresses the fact that countries need to work together to fight climate change

You've probably heard the term climate change quite a lot.

When we talk about climate change, we are talking about global changes in the Earth's average temperature.

The Earth's average temperature normally moves up and down naturally, but recently it has been increasing more rapidly than it usually does.

The rapid climate change we are now seeing is caused by humans using oil, gas and coal for their homes, factories and transport.

When these fossil fuels burn, they release greenhouse gases including carbon dioxide. These gases trap the Sun's heat and cause the planet's temperature to rise.

Extreme weather events linked to climate change - including heatwaves, floods and forest fires - are becoming a much more regular occurrence.

The past decade was the warmest on record, and governments agree collective action is needed urgently.

What are the big talking points at COP26?

Chris J Ratcliffe The UK's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson (pictured, left) alongside broadcaster Sir David Attenborough

Two hundred countries are being asked to show their plans for cutting emissions by the year 2030.

In 2015, they all agreed to make changes in order to try to stop global temperatures rising. Specifically, they promised to limit any global temperature increases to 1.5 Celsius.

This promise is known as The Paris Agreement and it means that countries have to keep cutting emissions until reaching 'net zero' in 2050.

Lots of the talking points during the conference are expected to be very technical but, according to the BBC's science team, the talks could lead to some massive changes, including:

Making a faster switch to electric cars

Speeding up the process of stopping coal power

Cutting down fewer trees

Protecting more people from the impacts of climate change, such as funding coastal-defence systems.

Will there be disagreements at COP26?

Getty Images The President of China, Xi Jinping, won't be at COP26

There are some really important world leaders who are unlikely to be at COP26.

At the last COP meeting in 2019, the heads of the world's top five emitters - China, India, Japan, US and Russia - didn't attend.

China's President Xi Jinping will not be in Glasgow, Chinese officials have confirmed.

That's despite China being the biggest emitter of carbon in the world.

There are worries that it will be hard to make big decisions on climate change without the leaders of these major emitters being present.

Getty Images Africa is the continent most affected by climate change

Also, expect there to be lots of talk about developing countries who are not responsible for a lot of the emissions in the past.

Africa has been the least polluting continent in the world - except for Antarctica - but is the most likely to be affected by climate change.

It is argued that these countries need money to help reduce their emissions and to cope with global warming.

In 2009, wealthy countries pledged £720 million a year to help poorer nations by 2020. However, this goal has still not been met and could now move to 2023.

Who is going to be at COP26?

Getty Images US President Joe Biden will be among the world leaders at the event

Some of the most important leaders in the world are going to be in Glasgow for the conference, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and American President Joe Biden.

The Queen was expected to make an appearance on Monday 1 November to officially open the event but she's now pulled out due to ill health.

Will there be climate protests at COP26?

Getty Images

Saturday 6 November has been given the name the Global Day for Climate Justice.

An estimated 100,000 people from lots of climate campaign groups are expected to take part in protests in Glasgow and members of the public have also been invited to join.

There is also going to be a School Strike for Climate march in Glasgow on Friday 5 November.

Glasgow City Council expects there to be around 8,000 young people involved in the march.

Will Greta Thunberg be at COP26?

Getty Images

Greta Thunberg has confirmed that she'll be in Glasgow to take part in the march on Friday 5 November.

The Climate Strike has been organised by Fridays for Future Scotland, which was founded by young people inspired by Greta's activism.

Greta wrote on Twitter: "Climate justice also means social justice and that we leave no one behind."

She added: "So we invite everyone, especially the workers striking in Glasgow, to join us. See you there."

What can the public do at COP26?

Getty Images COP26 will take place at the SSE Hydro venue in Glasgow

COP26 will take place at the SSE Hydro venue in Glasgow.

The venue has been split into two zones during the conference: The Blue Zone and The Green Zone.

The Blue Zone is where all the big decisions are going to be made.

It will be mainly full of world leaders and government negotiators trying to work through the big decisions on the climate.

The Green Zone will be open to the public at the Glasgow Science Centre, between 1 November and 12 November, and tickets are free.

There will be more than 200 events in The Green Zone during that time led by youth groups, academics, artists and businesses from all over the world.

There will be loads of musical talent on show during the two weeks: for example, the RSNO Junior Chorus who will perform songs inspired by climate change.

There's also Musicians In Exile, Glasgow's asylum seeking and refugee musicians, who will perform music from their native countries and songs about climate change's impact on refugees.

What is Sir David Attenborough's role at COP26?

Getty Images

Environmentalist Sir David Attenborough is the People's Advocate of COP26.

This means it will be his job to address political leaders about why action is needed to prevent the major consequences of climate change.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of the conference, the broadcaster said: "If we don't act now, it'll be too late.

"Every day that goes by in which we don't do something about it is a day wasted.

"Particularly if it's going to cost money in the short term, the temptation is to deny the problem and pretend it's not there."

Young people to watch out for at COP26

There will be loads of inspiring young people at the climate conference in Glasgow.

Take a look at some of the amazing people attending in our interactive guide.

