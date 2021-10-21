Is this small Australian town really getting a giant Chris Hemsworth statue?

Getty Images

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has agreed to visit a small town in Australia after a hilarious campaign asked the actor to become their local ambassador.

The tourism board in Cowra in New South Wales posted a video with the slogan, "Get Chris to Cowra", suggesting the Marvel star brings his family to the town for a holiday, in turn helping to boost it's profile.

Amazingly, Hemsworth saw the campaign and said it "warmed my heart and made me smile!".

The actor said he will be visiting as soon as his busy filming schedule allows.

Instagram/ChrisHemsworth

What's more, the town say they have made plans to build a HUGE statue of the Hollywood giant to celebrate his new role as 'Cowra ambassador'.

Whether the statue, which they have named 'The Big Chris', gets full approval or not is another matter, but the plans suggest it will be as big as 40 metres tall!

That's two metres taller than the world famous Christ the Redeemer statue that towers over Rio De Janiero in Brazil - including the pedestal it stands on!

Getty Images Christ the Redeemer in Rio, Brazil is a whopping 38 metres tall... Could the Chris Hemsworth statue really be this big?!

We will have to wait and see if the statue becomes a reality, but in the meantime, Hemsworth highlighted the fact many small towns in Australia have suffered from a lack of tourism during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The local tourism manager Glenn Daley told ABC News in Australia that the delay in the Hemsworth family visit gives the town enough time to spruce it up a little!

"It'll allow us to do more on the marketing campaign. Not only that, we need some time to dust off the good china and give the town a bit of a once-over to make sure it's Chris-worthy," he joked.

