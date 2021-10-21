Check out the house that moved across the water!

Moving house often sees people relocate from one part of a country or the world to another, but have you even seen a family take their home with them?

Well, that's exactly what one couple from the Canadian province of Newfoundland did!

Daniele Penney had her eye on what she believed to be her dream home for a very long time.

However, Daniele's hopes of her perfect house becoming her own were almost lost after she discovered the owners were planning to tear it down and build a brand new one in its place.

Determined not to see her dream home destroyed, Daniele and her partner Kirk offered to move the house to a nearby location on the waterfront.

After deciding it'd be too tricky to transport the house by land, the couple ended up moving the property across a one kilometre stretch of water!

Pictures courtesy of Keith Goodyear