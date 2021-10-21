play
'Female explorers weren't taken that seriously at the time'

Have you ever wondered how explorers managed to travel to remote places in the world many years ago?

They didn't have high tech equipment and modern waterproof clothes like we do today.

Adventurer Elise Wortley was inspired to tell the stories of females explorers by following in their footsteps - using only the equipment available to them at the time.

She has followed the journey of French explorer Alexandra David-Néel, who walked across the Himalayas in the early 1900s.

Elise has also taken on the challenge of hiking the Cairngorms, 75 years after Scottish explorer Nan Shepherd.

Take a look.

