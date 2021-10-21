Hunter's Moon: Amazing pictures

The Hunter's Moon appeared big and bright across the world last night! Check out these incredible pictures of October's full moon.
USA: A pre-dawn surfer is seen with the setting Hunter's full moon, behind the Manhattan Beach Pier. The Hunter's Moon gets its name from a time of the year when people would traditionally be hunting animals for food ahead of the long and cold winter months.
USA: In New York, people look out at the moon from an observation deck. The moon changes shaped during a month - going from a small crescent like a finger nail to a circle, known as a full moon.
UK: Photographer Veronica snapped this beautiful Hunters Moon rising over the Fens & Cambridge University Boat Club in Cambridgeshire.
Italy: The moon is at 99.6 percent of its size as it rises behind a medieval tower in Santo Stefano di Sessanio. A full moon usually happens just once a month. A moon becomes full when its surface is completely lit up by the Sun's light, which is then reflected to Earth making it appear bright and round.
USA: It looks as if the moon is acting as the Statue of Liberty's torch in this dramatic view of the New York city skyline. The moon has provided light for generations of people, particularly when they would work throughout the night.
Ireland: A massive red moon captured by photographer David slips up above the horizon behind Poolbeg Lighthouse off the coast of Dublin.
Spain: The Hunter's Moon rises over the cooling towers of the Trillo Nuclear Power Plant Guadalajara in Spain. The Moon's orbit is an oval shape, which is why sometimes it appears very big or very small as it moves closer and further away from the Earth.
Malta: A woman sits on a rock as the full moon rises at l-Ahrax Point on Marfa Ridge. Did you spot the moon in the UK last night?