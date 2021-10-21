Dua Lipa's managers to choose UK's 2022 Eurovision Song Contest entry

BBC/Eurovision Graham Norton is the UK's commentator for the contest.

You may not have heard of Tap Music Management but you will have heard of some of the artists they represent.

Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding and Hailee Steinfeld are just three of the stars Tap look after.

Now, in a new challenge (and it might be their toughest challenge yet), the team are on the hunt for the next person or band to represent the United Kingdom in next year's Eurovision Song Contest.

The company's co-founder Ben Mawson said: "We're really excited to be teaming up with the BBC for this event".

Getty Images Dua Lipa's manager Ben Mawson is one of the people behind Tap entertainment who will be picking the next UK Eurovision entry.

He hopes to use Eurovision to show off the UK's "rich, diverse and world class musical talent".

Why does the UK need to try something new at Eurovision?

The UK has had some great musical representatives over the last few years but sadly they have had very poor results in the competition.

Last year's entrant James Newman scored zero points (or "nul points" as they say at Eurovision), with his song, Embers.

In fact, no UK entry has reached the top ten since 2009 when Jade Ewan finished fifth with the help of West End musical maestro Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The UK last won at Eurovision way back in 1997 when Katrina and the Waves were victors with their song, Love Shine A Light.

Are you a Eurovision super fan? Try our quiz!

