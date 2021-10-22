COP26: Climate change what do all the words mean?

Glasgow, where the climate change conference is being held

COP26, the climate change conference taking place in Glasgow is right around the corner.

You'll likely be hearing a lot about the conference, but even if you're really interested in climate change, sometimes the scientific language used to talk about it can be tricky to understand.

That's where we come in! We've created this handy jargon-buster to explain some of the key terms you'll be hearing at COP26.

1.5 degrees

The planet's temperature is getting warmer. Scientists say that we need to stop the rise from getting over 1.5 degrees Celsius in order to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

It is compared to pre-industrial times, which means before the industrial revolution, which was a period of technological advancement that saw more factories being used to produce things like textiles.

Since then, the average global temperature has already gone up by about 1 degree Celsius.

Carbon footprint

This refers to the amount of carbon you use over a certain period of time, for example, your carbon footprint is bigger if you drive somewhere, than if you walk.

Individuals and groups of people such as companies can have carbon footprints.

Products can also have them, and it refers to how much carbon is used when it is made.

Carbon neutral

If a company is carbon neutral, it means that the amount of carbon they release into the atmosphere is the same amount as they take out. Carbon dioxide (CO2) can taken out of the atmosphere in a number of ways, such as by planting trees.

COP

This stands for Conference Of the Parties. It's the name of the annual climate change negotiations organised by the UN.

Facts about COP26 The conference is taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, for the first time ever

It was supposed to take place in November 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic

There was a twin conference in Milan that was specifically for young people, called Youth4Climate: Driving Ambition

Climate change

Climate means patterns of weather over a long period of time. For example, the climate in the UK sees us getting cold and wet winters, and warm and dry summer.

Climate change means these patterns start to look different, and we can start to see extreme weather patterns emerging that we're not used to, such as heatwaves or long periods of heavy rain.

This is caused by both natural processes, and human activity.

Emissions

Emissions are any releases of gases that contribute to global warming, such as CO2.

They can be smaller emissions such as from car engines, or they can be larger, such as those from coal-burning power stations.

Getty Images Even though you will only find sea ice in the polar regions, it can have an effect on the climate in other parts of the world

Feedback loop

In a feedback loop, the rising temperatures of Earth change the environment in ways that affect how quickly the planet gets warmer.

Sometimes these changes make the temperatures rise faster, and this is called a positive feedback loop.

A negative feedback loop would mean the changes slows the temperature rises down.

An example of this is the sea-ice in the Arctic. The big white ice spaces in this part of the world currently reflect the Sun's rays away, but when they melt and the surface colour becomes a darker blue or green, the Sun's rays start to get absorbed.

In short, less sea ice means more warming, which means more ice melts.

Global warming

The steady rise of the planet's average temperature. Scientists have recently said that humans are the main cause of this happening.

Geo-engineering

This is any technology that can help in the fight against climate change. One example of this is equipment that can be used to capture carbon being released in the atmosphere and store it underground.

IPCC

This stands for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. It's a group that was set up by the United Nations and World Meteorological Organisation.

Its role is to analyse scientific research on climate change.

Getty Images Wind turbines can be as tall as 200 metres

Renewable energy

Energy from a source that isn't depleted when it's used. Common examples of renewable energy are wind, solar (from the Sun) and water (hydro electricity).

Runaway climate change

Right now, scientists think we should be able to keep climate change under control, if we all make a number of changes.

However, there is a concern that if our climate keeps changing at its current rate, it will eventually reach a 'tipping point', after which it will be incredibly difficult to stop or reverse the effects of climate change.

In 2018, the IPCC said that global emissions must be reduced by 45% by 2030, and to net zero by 2050 to have a 50% chance of limiting temperature rises to 1.5C this century.

International leaders at the conference will be talking about how they plan to reach those targets.