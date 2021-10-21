Have you missed school because of your period?

Getty Images Some teenage girls have missed school because of their period

Lots of teenage girls in the UK have had to miss school because of their period. It's all according to new data released by the global children's charity Plan International UK.

The charity surveyed more than 1,000 teenage girls and women between the ages of 14 and 21.

Nearly half of those between the ages of 14 and 18 said they've missed either part of a day or full day of school because of their period.

Some of these teens also said they struggle to catch up on their work after missing school because of their period and some of the girls surveyed also said they've felt less able to take a test or to sit an exam when they're menstruating.

Cramps and headaches were highlighted as a common reason why some girls miss school when they're on their period, as well as fears about leaking and general anxiety around menstruation.

What is period poverty?

Lack of proper education when it comes to periods, the shame around menstruation and the cost of period products all contribute to the issues which impact what's known as period poverty in the UK.

Period poverty describes the lack of access some girls and women have when it comes to getting the sanitary products they need because they're unable to afford them.

Earlier this year, survey data released by Plan UK suggested more than a third of the people they surveyed aged 14-21 in the UK had struggled to afford or access period products during the pandemic, up by a fifth compared to last year.

Of the girls surveyed, half said they didn't have enough money to buy period products at all at some point over the past year and three quarters said they had to use toilet paper as an alternative to period products like pads.

Many of those who struggled to afford period products but were able to buy them said they had to cut back on other important items like food, soap or toothpaste, and clothing.

Aside from the financial problems some may face, the stigma around periods still exists in lots of schools according to the charity, with one in six girls saying they've been teased or bullied because of their period.

Lots of girls say they're frustrated as the pain periods can bring isn't always taken seriously.

