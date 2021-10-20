Tilly Ramsay fights back against criticism of her appearance

Ray Burmiston/BBC

Chef and Strictly Come Dancing contestant, Tilly Ramsay, has spoken out against a presenter who has criticised her appearance on his radio show.

The 19-year-old presenter of Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch challenged the radio host for "trying to make such a positive experience so negative".

Steve Allen, who presents a show on LBC, said Tilly wasn't a good dancer and then made critical comments about her size.

Strictly Come Dancing dancers and contestants have leapt to defend Tilly and back her up online.

On Wednesday, Tilly posted a message on her Instagram profile along with a recording of Steve Allen's comments.

The message challenged Steve's criticisms, saying: "Steve please feel free [to] voice your opinions however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance."

She continued: "I understand that being in the public eye obviously comes with its own repercussions and I've been aware of this from a young age.

"However I won't tolerate people that think it's okay to publicly comment and scrutinise someone's weight and appearance."

Instagram / @tillyramsay Tilly shared her thoughts in a post on Instagram

Lots of Strictly stars backed up Tilly's response to Steve Allen.

Her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin commented with a love heart emoji and the hashtag '#bekind'.

Former Rugby pro Ugo Monye said: "Love ya Tilly".

And Strictly's It Takes Two presenter, Janette Manara wrote: "How fast we forget what hurtful comments can do for someone's mental health. You are a POWERFUL young lady!

"Wear your crown w/ your head held high."

Steve Allen has not yet responded to Tilly's Instagram post.

BBC / One Potato Two Potato Tilly presents her own cooking show which features her family

Who is Tilly Ramsay?

Tilly Ramsay is the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

From a young age she showed an interest in cooking, and following in her father's footsteps.

In 2015, she appeared on her very own cooking show called Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, which also documented the life of her family.

Tilly also has a large following on social media, where she often posts videos of her life at home and funny moments with her dad.