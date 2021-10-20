play
Watch Newsround

Tilly Ramsay fights back against criticism of her appearance

Last updated at 12:33
comments
View Comments
tilly ramsayRay Burmiston/BBC

Chef and Strictly Come Dancing contestant, Tilly Ramsay, has spoken out against a presenter who has criticised her appearance on his radio show.

The 19-year-old presenter of Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch challenged the radio host for "trying to make such a positive experience so negative".

Steve Allen, who presents a show on LBC, said Tilly wasn't a good dancer and then made critical comments about her size.

Strictly Come Dancing dancers and contestants have leapt to defend Tilly and back her up online.

tilly performing with nikita kuzmin on strictly come dancing

On Wednesday, Tilly posted a message on her Instagram profile along with a recording of Steve Allen's comments.

The message challenged Steve's criticisms, saying: "Steve please feel free [to] voice your opinions however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance."

She continued: "I understand that being in the public eye obviously comes with its own repercussions and I've been aware of this from a young age.

"However I won't tolerate people that think it's okay to publicly comment and scrutinise someone's weight and appearance."

tilly ramsay's comment on instagramInstagram / @tillyramsay
Tilly shared her thoughts in a post on Instagram

Lots of Strictly stars backed up Tilly's response to Steve Allen.

Her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin commented with a love heart emoji and the hashtag '#bekind'.

Former Rugby pro Ugo Monye said: "Love ya Tilly".

And Strictly's It Takes Two presenter, Janette Manara wrote: "How fast we forget what hurtful comments can do for someone's mental health. You are a POWERFUL young lady!

"Wear your crown w/ your head held high."

Steve Allen has not yet responded to Tilly's Instagram post.

tilly with her family in a kitchenBBC / One Potato Two Potato
Tilly presents her own cooking show which features her family
Who is Tilly Ramsay?

Tilly Ramsay is the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

From a young age she showed an interest in cooking, and following in her father's footsteps.

In 2015, she appeared on her very own cooking show called Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, which also documented the life of her family.

Tilly also has a large following on social media, where she often posts videos of her life at home and funny moments with her dad.

More like this

strictly-come-dancing-2021

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who are the celebrity dancers?

janette-marara-strictly-come-dancing

Strictly Come Dancing: Pro Janette Manrara to stop dancing and move to Strictly: It Takes Two

Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly: How well do you know your dances?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Jess Fishlock.

Welsh FA and government's plan to stop abuse of female players

comments
1
mum-styling-daughter's hair.

Campaigners call for afro hair discrimination to be treated as racism

comments
3
The Queen

The Queen turns down Oldie award!

comments
8
Newsround Home