The metaverse: What is it and how soon will it work?

Getty Images Soon you could be using virtual reality for more than just playing games!

Despite sounding like something out of a sci-fi movie, the metaverse is something we could all be using in the future.The social media giant Facebook has announced that it's hiring 10,000 people to develop the metaverse. But what is it?It's a way of using the internet through virtual reality (VR). Instead of being on a computer, you would use a VR headset to access all your favourite websites.

With a VR headset, you are able play games as if you are actually in the universe that it's set in. Similarly, the metaverse will transport you to a digital world, but instead of just gaming, you'll be able to use it to meet up with friends, go to a concert, do some shopping - pretty much anything, really!

What will the metaverse look like?

At this point, no one really knows. Lots of VR apps and games use avatars, which are digital versions of yourself that you can design. This could be an option for the metaverse.Who will be making the metaverse?

Facebook is investing a lot of money into the project, but has said that it "won't be built overnight by a single company" and have promised to collaborate with others to make it.

Epic Games Ariana Grande performed a series of concerts in the Fortnite universe

Epic Games, the company that makes Fortnite, is also interested in developing the metaverse. It has already hosted virtual concerts with stars like Ariana Grande in the game.How likely is it to happen?Hype around new ways of using augmented reality and creating digital worlds comes up every few years, but often the excitement dies down.

But big tech companies are really pumped about this particular idea, and advances in VR headsets in recent years means it could be possible.For now though, everything is in the early stages. Facebook has said that if it were to happen, it would still take another 10 to 15 years to complete.

What do you think of the metaverse? Would you like to use it? Let us know in the comments!