Piles of discarded wet wipes are forming large mounds along the banks of the Thames, which are changing the shape of the river, according to campaigners.

London's Victorian sewage system means that wipes flushed down the toilet are often deposited straight on to the riverbanks when it rains.

Most wet wipes contain plastic so they do not break down and so they build up along the riverbanks.

Ricky went to see how much damage was being done.