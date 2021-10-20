Why do leaves change colour in autumn?

Getty Images

When you think of autumn what comes to mind? For lots of people, it's the leaves turning brown.

But have you ever wondered why some trees' leaves change colour around this time of year?

Trees called evergreens keep their leaves all year round but deciduous trees' leaves change colour and fall off when the season changes.

It's all to do with the days getting shorter and there being less sunlight.

For the more detailed explanation from Forestry England you need to read on.

Before we get to that, what's your favourite thing about autumn? Tell us in the vote below.

Why do leaves turn brown?

For trees to grow, they need three things - sunlight, nutrients and water. The sunlight is captured by the leaves.

In the summer months, leaves use a chemical called chlorophyll to capture sunlight. This is what makes them green.

The chlorophyll turns the sunlight into food for the tree and it helps trees grow. The food they make is sugar and it's used to grow new leaves, flowers and seeds.

The process is called photosynthesis (you might have heard this word in your science lessons).

As autumn arrives the days get shorter, it gets colder and there is less sunshine for the leaves to make food with.

Trees realise that winter is about to begin, they start breaking down the chlorophyll (green) that is stored in the leaves to get the nutrients out.

This allows trees to store all the nutrients from their leaves in their roots, which are protected from the cold during the winter months.

As the plants break down the chlorophyll the green colour disappears from the leaves, leaving behind other colours you normally can't see - oranges and yellows.

The weather plays a big part in how long the autumn colour lasts.

Heavy wind or rain can cause the leaves to fall before they fully develop colour and cold temperatures can weaken the vibrant colours.

At the end of this colourful process, leaves die.

Some trees shed their dead brown leaves because they are no longer able to get energy from them through winter.

By shedding their leaves, trees are able to survive because they make room for new growth in the spring.