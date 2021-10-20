Getty Images The Queen may be 95 years old but she says you are "only as old as you feel"

The Queen might be 95 years old but has suggested she still feels young at heart.

It's after she "politely but firmly" turned down an annual award for "Oldie of the Year", handed out by a magazine.

"You are only as old as you feel", she responded after they invited her to collect the prize.

Her majesty, who will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years on the throne next year, thanked The Oldie magazine for the recognition but suggested they find a more "worthy recipient".

Past winners have included community care nurses, veteran athletes, and well-known figures such as the Duke of Edinburgh, who won in 2011.

Prince Phillip, then 90 years old, responded by saying:

"There is nothing like it for morale to be reminded that the years are passing - ever more quickly - and that bits are beginning to drop off the ancient frame. But it is nice to be remembered at all."

As the Queen will not be accepting the award, who do you think deserves to win Oldie of the Year?

Perhaps Sir David Attenborough for his inspiring love for the natural world and conservation efforts?

Getty Images Sir David Attenborough is 95 years old!

Or maybe Dame Maggie Smith, for being one of our favourite actors in films like Nanny McPhee and the Harry Potter franchise.

Getty Images Dame Maggie Smith is 86!

You may even think your grandparents deserve the award for being lovely, supportive or hard working?

Let us know in the comments section below!