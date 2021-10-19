Special award for teenage lifesaver

A teenager who saved the life of his dad who had suffered a cardiac arrest has been given a national award.

Henry, from Halifax, rang 999 and then performed CPR on his 56-year-old father Jules when he collapsed in March when they were out for run.

CPR stands for 'cardiopulmonary resuscitation' and is a way of keeping blood pumping around the body.

Henry, who learned CPR at school and also at Sea Cadets, has been honoured with a British Heart Foundation (BHF) award.