Afro hair discrimination should be treated as racism, say MPs

A group of MPs and campaigners want discrimination towards people with afro-textured hair to become a form of racism.

A letter signed by Kim Johnson MP and backed by The Halo Collective and Glamour Magazine asks for textured hair to be a protected characteristic.

They've asked the equality watchdog - whose job it is to promote and enforce equality and non-discrimination laws - to publish new guidance to protect afro hair.

It's hoped the guidance will raise awareness of hair discrimination in the UK and highlight it as a serious legal issue.

A person's hair can form a massive part of their identity, but campaigners believe that hair on the heads of people from an African background is treated differently.

There have been lots of examples of where children have got in trouble in school and professionals have lost out on work because of their afro-textured hair.

Examples of hair discrimination can be using offensive words to describe a person's afro or touching someone's textured hair without permission to do so.

In 2019, a study conducted by World Afro Day found that one in six children with afro-textured hair have had a bad or very bad experience at school.

One of those children was Ruby Williams, who was repeatedly sent home from school because of her afro hair.

Ruby, who is now 19, began campaigning with her family to try and make sure that other students didn't experience the same.

Ruby told the BBC that she was sent home on a number of occasions for her hair breaching the school uniform policy that said "afro style hair must be of reasonable size and length".

Ruby (pictured) was repeatedly sent home from school because her hair was "too big"

She said she was also told by the head teacher her hair was "too big", and that the school claimed her hair was distracting to other pupils and blocked views of the whiteboard.

Ruby's family decided to take legal action against the school.

Her case was delayed so eventually Ruby and her family decided to settle the matter out of court - which means they came to an agreement without formal court proceedings.

Although the school did not accept any liability (that means it didn't accept that it was legally responsible for anything) Ruby was given £8,500.

She is now studying at college and said: "I'm definitely proud of my hair. I'm proud of the progress that it's made and the journey that I've been on.

"I'm proud that my hair is 'too big'."