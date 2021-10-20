New technology to recycle gold from electronic waste

Getty Images

Before you think about throwing out that old mobile phone or laptop, why not consider recycling it?

The UK government is planning to use brand new state of the art technology to recover recover gold, silver and precious metals from recycled electric products.

The Royal Mint - whose job it is to make coins for the UK - has signed a deal with Canadian start-up Excir to use the world's first sustainable precious metal technology.

The Government-owned coinmaker hopes to use the technology - based on chemistry - at its site in South Wales to retrieve precious metals from e-waste, which is contained within the circuit boards of discarded electronics.

What is e-waste?

More than 50 million tonnes of e-waste - that's waste from old electronics products - is produced worldwide each year and it's hoped this technology could help tackle that.

Less than 20% of e-waste is currently recycled worldwide, with precious metals valued at an estimated £41 billion largely thrown out.

Mountains of e-waste get sent to landfill or is sent abroad to be processed at high temperatures in smelters.

Experts believe that as much as 7% of the world's gold may be contained in e-waste, with 100 times more gold in a tonne of e-waste than in a tonne of gold ore.

Gold ore is gold in its natural state mixed with other metals and minerals in the rock before it gets separated out .