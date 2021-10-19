Welsh FA and government join forces to tackle female footballer abuse

Getty Images Wales' most capped player Jess Fishlock (pictured) has backed the campaign

The Welsh football association (FAW) and government have come together to tackle online abuse of female footballers.

They've produced special educational programmes to be introduced in schools with the aim of combating online hate towards girls and women in football.

The move has come as a direct result of abuse aimed at female players in Wales during the 2020/2021 football season and it's been backed by Wales' most-capped player Jess Fishlock.

The FAW and Welsh Government say education is needed "on the negative impact online hate speech and misogyny can have on women and girls, not only in football, but across society".

Speaking about the new campaign, Fishlock said: "It was heart-breaking last year seeing the misogynistic abuse aimed at footballers from the league who were playing purely for their love of the game.

What is misogyny? Misogyny is the hatred of women. A misogynist is a person who is prejudiced and discriminates against women.

"Trying to put someone down because of something they love, is not big, smart or funny.

"I always say that people should think about how the person receiving the abuse could be affected before sharing and I'm glad to have worked with my Cymru teammates and the FAW to further educate others on what is and isn't acceptable online."

The primary and secondary school educational programmes - which have been developed by online safety experts - will offer support to deliver lessons on the issues and help people understand the importance of respecting each other.

The government and Welsh FA hope the message will reach beyond football, and help make a positive change in society as a whole.