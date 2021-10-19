Strictly Come Dancing 2021: What songs and dances can we expect this week?

The remaining contestants will be hoping to impress in week five

This year's Strictly competition is well and truly underway and week five is set to be another showstopper!

Audiences have been treated to plenty of impressive routines so far, and with 11 couples still in the running for the Strictly title, it appears to be anyone's game.

The remaining famous faces and their pro partners will be hitting the dance floor once again on Saturday with the hopes of making it through to next week's Halloween special, but what dances will they be doing and to which songs? Read on to find out more!

What songs and dances can we expect?

Getty Images Ugo and Oti will be dancing to Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak who make up the R&B duo Silk Sonic

Former rugby player Ugo and his partner Oti had to miss last weekend's show because of an injury. However, they'll be returning to the dance floor on Saturday. The pair will be trying to impress the judges with their rumba and will be moving and grooving to Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic.

Presenter AJ and her partner Kai will be taking on the Argentine tango. They'll be dancing to Edge Of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks.

Judi and Graziano, who found themselves in the bottom two for the second week in a row last Sunday and will be hoping to turn things around this weekend. The couple will be dancing the Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton John.

Getty Images Rose and Giovanni will be dancing the Viennese waltz to Fallin' by Alicia Keys

Eastenders actress Rose and Giovanni will be dancing the Viennese waltz to Fallin' by Alicia Keys.

Business tycoon Sara and her partner Aljaz will be also be dancing the Rumba to You're Still The One by Shania Twain.

Tilly and her pro dancer Nikita will be having a go at the Foxtrot to Little Things by One Direction.

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and his partner Katya will be dancing the Samba to Faith by George Michael.

Getty Images Adam and Katya will be moving to Faith by George Michael

Dan and his partner Nadiya will be dancing the Viennese Waltz to She's Always A Woman by Billy Joel.

John and Johannes, who came top of the leader board last week, will be hoping to impress once again with their Charleston. They'll be dancing to Milord by Édith Piaf.

Getty Images Harry Styles will feature in two of this week's songs

CBBC'S Rhys and Nancy will be dancing the American Smooth to I've Got The World On A String by Michael Bublé.

And last but not least, Tom and Amy will be taking on the Salsa to Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles.

Which Strictly celeb are you rooting for? Let us know in the comments!