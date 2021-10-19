19-year-old pilot Zara Rutherford is halfway through her world record attempt

Reuters Zara Rutherford is flying a Shark UL ultralight sport aircraft

A teenage pilot attempting to become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world is halfway to achieving her goal!Zara Rutherford, 19, has had a few delays but after arriving in Nome, Alaska in September, she's already halfway to breaking a world record.

The current female record holder is American Shaesta Waiz, who was 30 at the time of her challenge in 2017. The youngest male record holder is 18-year-old Travis Ludlow from Buckinghamshire, who completed his journey in July 2021.

Zara, whose dream after flying around the world is to become an astronaut, began her epic voyage in Kortrijk, Belgium in August 2021. She's aiming to fly over 52 countries and cross the equator twice during her trip.

PA Media The teenager, who comes from a family of pilots, began training when she was 14

Her next stop is Russia, and speaking to the BBC when she started her journey, Zara said the "greatest challenge" would be when she travels through remote places like northern Russia or Greenland."There aren't many people who live there so if anything were to go wrong I would be in a bit of an awkward situation," she said.

