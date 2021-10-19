play
Watch Newsround

19-year-old pilot Zara Rutherford is halfway through her world record attempt

Last updated at 14:33
Zara Rutherford in the cockpit of her airborne planeReuters
Zara Rutherford is flying a Shark UL ultralight sport aircraft

A teenage pilot attempting to become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world is halfway to achieving her goal!Zara Rutherford, 19, has had a few delays but after arriving in Nome, Alaska in September, she's already halfway to breaking a world record.

The current female record holder is American Shaesta Waiz, who was 30 at the time of her challenge in 2017. The youngest male record holder is 18-year-old Travis Ludlow from Buckinghamshire, who completed his journey in July 2021.

Zara, whose dream after flying around the world is to become an astronaut, began her epic voyage in Kortrijk, Belgium in August 2021. She's aiming to fly over 52 countries and cross the equator twice during her trip.

Zara Rutherford in the cockpit of her planePA Media
The teenager, who comes from a family of pilots, began training when she was 14

Her next stop is Russia, and speaking to the BBC when she started her journey, Zara said the "greatest challenge" would be when she travels through remote places like northern Russia or Greenland."There aren't many people who live there so if anything were to go wrong I would be in a bit of an awkward situation," she said.

Wonderful weather in these award winning photos

VOTE: Should we be travelling to space?

'No signs' of stopping - La Palma volcano one month on

More like this

lightning-storm.
image

Royal Meteorological Society: Weather Photographer of the Year competition 2021

a-rocket-blasting-into-space

Should we be travelling to space?

volcano.

La Palma volcano: A month on Cumbre Vieja shows 'no signs' of stopping

Top Stories

Girl speaking about realtives in Afghanistan

'I hope there are no more fights and violence'

comments
2
buck-moon.

What is the Hunter's Moon and when is it?

comments
53
people-installing-heat-pump

Why the government wants people to use eco-friendly heat pumps

comments
Newsround Home