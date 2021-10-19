Disney: Doctor Strange, Thor and Black Panther delayed in 2022

Marvel Studios Black Panther 2 is one of the films that has been given a new release date

Disney has announced it'll be pushing back the release of some of it's highly anticipated movies.

Five of its upcoming Marvel films have been pushed back, with the next Doctor Strange, Thor and Black Panther movies all coming out at later dates in 2022.

The next instalment in the Indiana Jones franchise will now come out in June 2023, almost a whole year after its original release date.

Two unnamed Marvel films which were set to be released in late 2023 have been removed from Disney's schedule completely, and a third has been moved up a week from 3 November to 10 November.

Despite the changes, there are several Disney films which are set to be released as planned. This includes the upcoming Eternals which comes out in November and Spider-Man: No Way Home which hits cinemas in mid-December.

The next Guardians of the Galaxy film is also keeping its May 2023 release date.

Marvel Studios The second Doctor Strange film has been pushed back by six weeks

What Marvel films have been delayed? Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has moved from 25 March to 6 May 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder will now be released on 8 July instead of 6 May 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has moved from 8 July to 11 November 2022

The Marvels will be released on 17 February 2023 instead of 11 November 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is moving from 17 February to 28 July 2023

Why have the films' release dates changed?

Marvel Studios Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in mid-December as planned

2020 saw lots of disruptions to film production processes and releases because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney hasn't explained the reasons behind the delays this time around, although Marvel Studios president Kevin Feigns told Variety the move to the release dates were linked to "production shifts and changes" at the recent Eternals premiere.

He explained that Doctor Strange has been pushed back six weeks, and all the other Marvel films have now filled a slot previously held by a different movie.

"Instead of there being three months between Marvel movies, there'll be five months between Marvel movies. And I think that we can all handle that," Kevin said.

Are you looking forward to watching any of the delayed Disney films? If so, let us know which ones in the comments below!